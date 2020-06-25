Amanda Holden teases big plans for Britain's Got Talent live shows

Amanda Holden has teased big plans for Britain's Got Talent's live shows.

ITV previously confirmed that the live shows of BGT 2020 would air later this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Originally due on TV in May following the pre-recorded auditions, which were broadcast as normal, the Britain's Got Talent live shows are expected on screens some time in the autumn.

There have been rumours that the show could be forced to air without an audience, but Amanda has suggested bosses have got a plan up their sleeve.

"I spoke to the producers yesterday and we remain hopeful that there’ll be a big family audience for BGT and I’m just going to say, we will be leading the way for the future in TV in how people will watch our show live," she said.

Speaking on her Heart FM breakfast show, Amanda continued: "We will be leading the way. Yes, we're going to be leading the way on how our audience sees Britain's Got Talent this year."

However Amanda wouldn't be drawn on exactly what was being proposed.

"Watch and learn people. I’m not giving it away because I don't want all the other shows to nick the idea," she teased.

As yet there is no official date for when the Britain's Got Talent live shows will take place.

In a previous statement about the situation, ITV said: "We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

ITV has also postponed The Voice UK live shows which reportedly may soon air without an audience.

Meanwhile, the BBC has announced that this year's Strictly will see a shorter run due to the ongoing restrictions.

