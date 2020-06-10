8 Unseen Auditions from Britain's Got Talent To Watch

Missing your Britain's Got Talent fix? Here are eight unseen auditions from this year's show to watch right now!

While we wait for this year's BGT live shows, which have been postponed until later on in 2020, enjoy a selection of performances that didn't make it into the main show.

From singers and dancers to a Marilyn Monroe look-a-like and a Britain's Got Talent legend, check out the auditions below...

Ellie Carney

18-year-old Ellie Carney from London wowed everyone with an incredible original song - written about the beautiful relationship with her mum.

"I think this is an incredible platform to do what I do. I'm going to be singing an original song," Ellie told the judges. "It's a song about the relationship with my mum. I've got a really good relationship with my mum and I wanted to put my feelings into a song and show her my appreciation."

Ben Noir

Just in case singing opera wasn’t impressive enough - 40-year-old Ben Noir has added a spectacular costume change into his routine too. From a big reveal, to the flick of a heel - will he blow everyone away?!

Tim Newman

19-year-old musician Tim Newman told the judges: "I spent the last six years travelling around to different cities gigging. I started when I was 13 on the street."

Armed with his guitar, Tims set out to impress the judges with a medley of songs including I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

Sons of Pitches

An a cappella group showcased a history of boy bands in an unseen Britain's Got Talent audition. The Sons of Pitches took the judges on a trip down memory lane as they performed a history of boy bands through song (of course!).

All icons were covered - including a nod to Ant and Dec with a PJ and Duncan classic. Plus, the five piece gave a few shoutouts to the BGT judges.

The Firefighters

The Firefighters lifted everyone up with their incredible vocals (some more literally than others...). Christian, Adam and Andy make up the trio who performed for judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

They made David's dreams come true and left everyone else starstruck by their incredible performance of Tom Walker's 'Leave a Light On'.

Suzie Kennedy

43-year-old comedian Suzie Kennedy appeared as Marilyn Monroe in an unseen Britain's Got Talent audition. She shared with the judges: "I've been impersonating her for 20 years... but if you're from the Inland Revenue it's seven years and two months."

'Marilyn' continued: "The worst thing about being a look-a-like is dating. I'm terrible at dating because I look like a woman who has been dead for 50 years."

She went on to perform an original song about dating apps, with some cheeky shout outs to Simon...

The Headless Brothers

A unique tap dancing act took the Britain's Got Talent judges by surprise. The Headless Brothers - aged 27 and 32 - danced their way around the stage in a mind-blowing performance.

In the words of David Walliams: “If you want to see headless men tap dancing - this is the act for you!”

David J Watson

David J Watson returned for his eleventh attempt at victory on Britain's Got Talent this year. With the ITV talent contest now in its fourteenth series, the show's unluckiest contestant ever made another attempt to impress the judges.

"I really love the show and I'm going to do my best," David said to Ant and Dec before stepping out on stage. He presented a new audition called 'Magic Rainbow' promising confidence, enthusiasm and enjoyment.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV. You can see more unseen auditions via the ITV Hub.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 live shows will air later this year.