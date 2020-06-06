Britain's Got Talent 2020: Favourites revealed as auditions conclude

Here are the current favourites on Britain's Got Talent 2020 ahead of the live shows.

Eight weeks of auditions concluded last Saturday night with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

So far only the five golden buzzer acts have been confirmed for the semi-finals.

There's choir Sign Along With Us (chosen by David Walliams), 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil (picked by Simon Cowell), 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid (selected by Alesha Dixon), mother and daughter duo Honey & Sammy (chosen by Amanda Holden) and 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay (Ant and Dec's act).

The other acts in the live shows are to be announced in due course with the semi-finals later this year.

Right now singer-songwriter Beth Porch who remains the one to beat. The nurse impressed the judges at this year's auditions with her original song about working in a children's hospital.

Also tipped for potential success by bookmakers Boylesports include David's golden buzzer choir Sign Along With Us and singers Sirine Jahangir and Fayth Ifil.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 odds

10-11 - Beth Porch

4 - Sign Along With Us

6 - Sirine Jahangir

16 - Fayth Ifil

16 - X1X Crew

25 - Magical Bones

33 - Aidan McCann

33 - Johannes Stoetter

33 - Soldiers Of Swing

33 - The D-Day Juniors

33 - Nabil Abdulrashid

33 - Nora Barton

33 - Soupamika Nair

50 - Hakan Berg

50 - Jasper Cherry

50 - House Of Swag Kids

50 - Lioz Shem Tov

50 - Amanda & Miracle

50 - Kevin Quantum

50 - Jon Courtenay

Britain's Got Talent's live shows are being lined up to air in the early autumn, it was recently reported.

Although no date for when the Britain's Got Talent live shows has been officially announced, it's rumoured producers are hoping to go ahead with them in September.