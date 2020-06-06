Britain's Got Talent 2020: Favourites revealed as auditions conclude

Here are the current favourites on Britain's Got Talent 2020 ahead of the live shows.
Eight weeks of auditions concluded last Saturday night with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.
So far only the five golden buzzer acts have been confirmed for the semi-finals.
There's choir Sign Along With Us (chosen by David Walliams), 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil (picked by Simon Cowell), 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid (selected by Alesha Dixon), mother and daughter duo Honey & Sammy (chosen by Amanda Holden) and 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay (Ant and Dec's act).
The other acts in the live shows are to be announced in due course with the semi-finals later this year.
Right now singer-songwriter Beth Porch who remains the one to beat. The nurse impressed the judges at this year's auditions with her original song about working in a children's hospital.
Also tipped for potential success by bookmakers Boylesports include David's golden buzzer choir Sign Along With Us and singers Sirine Jahangir and Fayth Ifil.
Britain's Got Talent 2020 odds
10-11 - Beth Porch
4 - Sign Along With Us
6 - Sirine Jahangir
16 - Fayth Ifil
16 - X1X Crew
25 - Magical Bones
33 - Aidan McCann
33 - Johannes Stoetter
33 - Soldiers Of Swing
33 - The D-Day Juniors
33 - Nabil Abdulrashid
33 - Nora Barton
33 - Soupamika Nair
50 - Hakan Berg
50 - Jasper Cherry
50 - House Of Swag Kids
50 - Lioz Shem Tov
50 - Amanda & Miracle
50 - Kevin Quantum
50 - Jon Courtenay
Britain's Got Talent's live shows are being lined up to air in the early autumn, it was recently reported.
Although no date for when the Britain's Got Talent live shows has been officially announced, it's rumoured producers are hoping to go ahead with them in September.