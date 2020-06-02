Blind comic Cubby leaves Britain's Got talent judges in hysterics

A comedian going by the name of Cubby left the Britain's Got Talent judges in hysterics with his audition.

The performance aired as part of new spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen which is available online via the ITV Hub.

Cubby - real name David Cuthbertson - was led out on stage by hosts Ant and Dec.

He shared with the judges: "I've had a degenerative eye condition since birth, gradually things have got worse until now where I can basically see some bright lights."

On his talent for comedy, Cubby added: "I think I've found something where my eyesight won't be a problem any more.

"I'll never let it get me down, don't take it too seriously."

Cubby went on to give everyone a good chuckle with his routine, which included a cheeky dig at Ant and Dec.

You can watch Cubby's audition above.

Simon Cowell said: "You are really, really, really funny. What made me laugh is that you were laughing at your own jokes and we're really lucky you came on the show this year."

David Walliams commented: "Your stories were fantastic, they were authentic, they were true to you. You turned what may be a negative in your life into a positive.... it was hilarious so well done you."

Amanda Holden added: "I honestly think you have real potential. I'm honoured you came on the show, you did brilliantly."

Alesha Dixon agreed: "I think you're such a nice guy, you've got naturally funny bones and I think you're going to inspire a lot of people."

With four yeses, Cubby sailed through to the next round where he stands the chance of making the live shows later this year.

Acts who make it through are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Britain's Got Talent will return for its semi-finals later this year.