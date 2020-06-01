A singer wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges with a mega medley in an unseen audition.

19-year-old musician Tim Newman went before the panel in the latest episode of Britain's Got Talent: Unseen on ITV Hub.

He told the judges: "I spent the last six years travelling around to different cities gigging. I started when I was 13 on the street."

Armed with his guitar, Tims set out to impress the judges with a medley of songs including I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

You can watch Tim's Britain's Got Talent audition below...

Following the audition, Simon Cowell said: "I think you have a really, really good voice. You've got a great personality, real confidence and I think this was a really, really good audition. I think you have a lot of potential, I really like you."

Amanda Holden added: "You've got a load of talent and I really feel looking at your name that I'm going to be hearing about you."

Alesha Dixon agreed: "Your tone is amazing, your vibe is super cool and I needed to see you today. That was a breath of fresh air. I loved it."

David Walliams concluded: "You're fantastic. You've got a lovely voice."

With four yeses, Tim sailed through to the next stage where he stands the chance of making the semi-finals later this year.

Acts who make it through to the live shows will go head to head for a £250,000 cash prize plus and spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent will return for its semi-finals later this year.