Singer Belinda Davids closed the Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions in style tonight.

Tonight saw the final round of this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions on ITV.

One of the act performing for the judges was 43-year-old singer Belinda Davids from Cape Town, South Africa.

Belinda performed ‘One Moment in Time’ by Whitney Houston.

"It reminds me so much of my boys, the most important thing for me is to make them proud," Belinda told the judges of her song choice.

You can watch Belinda's Britain's Got Talent audition above.

David Walliams said: "You created such a massive moment tonight for all of us so thank you."

Amanda Holden agreed: "You have that ability to move us with your voice, it was great"

Alesha Dixon added: "What a way to close an amazing run of auditions with a class act. I want to see the name Belinda Davids in lights, you are amazing."

Simon Cowell concluded: "This was just a fantastic end to a fantastic tour. I absolutely adore you."

With four yeses, Belinda Davids sailed through to the next round where she stands the chance of making the live shows later this year.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included magician Damien O'Brien who left the judges speechless with his trick.

Meanwhile singer Imen Siar gave an emotional audition as she covered 'Scars to your beautiful' by Alessia Cara.

Acts are battling it out for a cash prize of £250,000 and he chance to perform for royalty at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 will return later this year with the live semi-finals.