Singer Imen Siar gives emotional Britain's Got Talent audition

Imen Siar gave an emotional performance in the final Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions this weekend.

Tonight saw the eighth and last set of Britain's Got Talent auditions on ITV.

One of the contestants performing for the judges was 21-year-old Imen Siar from Croydon.

"The thing I like most about singing is I can feel all sorts of freedom when I'm doing it," said Imen ahead of her audition.

She then revealed her dad had no idea about her audition and hadn't heard her sing: "Today I'm going to show him this is what I want to do in my life."

Imen performed ‘Scars to your beautiful’ by Alessia Cara for her audition, which you can watch above.

Simon Cowell declared: "You just made that song your version. It's going to be one of these auditions that I remember. I do believe there's more to come from you."

Alesha Dixon said: "I know this is a big deal. This means more than you can express right now and believe me we felt it. I love this humility about you, it's gorgeous."

David Walliams added: "You have a beautiful voice. You've got one of those voices that really draws you in and makes you listen to every lyric. That was a very special performance. I think you did yourself so proud."

Amanda Holden commented: "I just love you. You're so positive and optimistic and gorgeous and you confidently sung that song so congratulations, it was perfect."

With four yeses, Imen Siar sailed through to the next round where she stands the chance of making the live shows later this year.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included an incredible body painting act which stunned the judges.

Meanwhile magician Damien O'Brien left the judges speechless with his trick.

The acts are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs on ITV. The semi-finals will air later in the year with a date to be determined.