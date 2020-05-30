Magician Damien O'Brien stunned the Britain's Got Talent judges with his "very cool" audition.

Tonight saw the last round of Britain's Got Talent auditions on ITV.

One of the contestants performing for the judges was 34-year-old Damien O'Brien from London.

Currently working as a personal trainer, Damien revealed hopes that BGT would help him turn his passion for magic into a full time career.

He performed a magic trick involving his phone calculator and the judges.

Damien invited judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon to each share a date that meant something special to them.

These dates were put into the calculator together with a special number chosen by David Walliams to generate a random figure.

Damien then stunned the judges as he revealed the exact same number engraved on the back of the phone.

You can watch Damien's Britain's Got Talent audition above.

Simon Cowell reacted to the performance: "I think you are unbelievably talented. I love your presentation, I think you're very cool, I think people are going to really like you. I really like you."

Alesha Dixon said: "I could tell you were super nervous but you handled it so well and the pay off was fantastic."

David Walliams added:"You created something totally new and modern, because magic can sometimes feel a bit old fashioned. I'm so over the moon that you came here today."

With four yeses, Damien O'Brien sailed through to the next round where he stands the chance of making the live semi-finals.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included Kai Hou who even by BGT standards has a unique talent with his hoop act.

There was also an incredible body painting act which stunned the judges.

Contestants are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 will be back with the live shows later this year.