Incredible body painting act stuns the Britain's Got Talent judges

An incredible visual artist uses their Britain's Got Talent audition for a powerful message this week.

This year's Britain's Got Talent's auditions will come to an end this weekend with the final round of try outs.

Ant and Dec are back one last time, joining nervous acts on the sidelines as they prepare to face judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and their buzzers.

One of the acts we meet is 41-year-old Johannes Stoetter from Italy who is a visual artist that tells a story of ocean pollution with bodypainting.

You can watch a first look at the audition above.

Another contestant appearing on this weekend's episode is Britain's Got Talent act jumps through hoops to impress the judgesKai Hou who even by BGT standards has a unique talent.

He quite literally jump through hoops to impress the Judges - who knew it could be so dangerous?!

More contestants include magician Damien O’Brien and singer Belinda Davids.

As always, contestants are after at least three or more yeses to make the callbacks where they'll find out if they've been chose to make the live live semi-finals.

The final Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions air Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

The semi-finals will take place later this year with dates to be confirmed.

The contestants on the show are fighting it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Ultimately it'll be the public who crown the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2020.