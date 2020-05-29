Britain's Got Talent act jumps through hoops to impress the judges

A Britain's Got Talent contestant jumps through hoops to impress the judges this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent's auditions conclude this Saturday with the final round of try outs.

Ant and Dec return for one last weekend to support the acts getting ready to face judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and their buzzers.

One of the acts heading before the panel this Saturday night is Kai Hou who even by BGT standards has a unique talent.

Watch him quite literally jump through hoops to impress the Judges - who knew it could be so dangerous?!

You can watch a first look at the audition above.

As always, acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live shows.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions air Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

The live shows will take place later this year as viewers get the chance to vote for their favourite.

Expect the unexpected as the acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?