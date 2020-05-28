Here's a run down of the current favourites on Britain's Got Talent 2020 ahead of the final auditions.

The current series of BGT concludes its try outs this weekend on ITV.

But who are the current ones to beat?

Last Saturday night’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent was again packed full of stand out auditions including but it's singer-songwriter Beth Porch who remains the one to beat. The nurse impressed the judges at this year's auditions with her original song about working in a children's hospital.

Meanwhile, gifted singer Sirine Jahangir performed Salvation by Gabrielle Aplin on Britain’s Got Talent and got a full house from the judges. The talented youngster was backed into 10/1 from 20/1 over a week ago but further support has meant that the singer’s odds are now just 7/1.

Golden Buzzer act Sign Along With Us used sign language to perform 'This Is Me' from the musical The Greatest Showman but have been eased out to 4/1 from the 9/4 favourites.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for bookmakers BoyleSports said: “We are seeing plenty of support in this market but the one they all have to beat is Beth Porch at 4/5. The frontline nurse is our biggest loser in the book now.”

Britain's Got Talent 2020 odds

4/5 Beth Porch

4/1 Sign Along With Us

7/1 Sirine Jahangir

14/1 Fayth Ifil

16/1 Soupamika Nair

20/1 Magical Bones

25/1 Crissy Lee

25/1 X1X Crew

25/1 Amanda & Miracle

28/1 Aidan McCann

28/1 Nabil Abdulrashid

33/1 Soldiers Of Swing

33/1 The D-Day Juniors

33/1 Nora Barton

40/1 Jon Courtenay

40/1 Chineke Junior Orchestra

40/1 Jasper Cherry

40/1 House Of Swag Kids

40/1 Kevin Quantum

50/1 VA Kidz

Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues Saturday night on ITV with the final auditions.

The live semi-finals will take place later this year.