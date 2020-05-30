Britain’s Got Talent 2020 continues tonight on ITV and here’s a spoiler-filled first look at the FINAL auditions.

This evening sees the eighth and last bumper episode of try outs on ITV from 8PM with six brand new acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

We've now seen David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Ant and Dec all use the golden buzzer this year, leaving no automatic spots in the semi-finals up for grabs.

That means that those left to audition will have to win over the majority of the panel to make it through to the live shows later this year.

Meet the latest talented, wacky and wonderful lot of BGT 2020 contestants below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestants

Kai Hou

Even by BGT standards Kai Hou has a unique talent. He quite literally jumps through hoops to impress the Judges - who knew it could be so dangerous?!

Tom and Noelle

Aged 46 and 43 from Cork, Ireland, Tom and Noelle are known as The Clayheads who make faces out of clay, using their own faces.

Dev, the ruler of Hell

Dev, the ruler of Hell aka The Devil, sings a stripped back version of ‘Break Free’ by Queen for the panel.

Roland Saunders

43-year-old comedian Roland Saunders from London appears on stage dressed as Donald Trump where he lip syncs and dances to various speeches and songs.

The Skin and Blister Sisters

The Skin and Blister Sisters are from Windsor. They perform a disco medley whilst dressed as pilots, providing entertainment to the judges in 1st class.

Damien O’Brien

34-year-old personal trainer Damien O’Brien from London performs a magic trick involving his phone calculator and the judges.

Johannes Stoetter

41-year-old Johannes Stoetter from Italy is a visual artist, who tells a story of ocean pollution with body painting.

Imen Siar

21-year-old Imen Siar from Croydon sings ‘Scars to your beautiful’ by Alessia Cara.

Mr and Mrs Brilliant

Mr and Mrs Brilliant.

Mr and Mrs Brilliant are made up of Laura (41) and Gareth (39) who perform a meditation mantra with Gareth playing the harp and Laura playing the crystal Tibetan bowls and sings.

Belinda Davids

43-year-old Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa. She performs ‘One Moment in Time’ by Whitney Houston for her audition.

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available to watch on ITV Hub.

The live shows will take place later this year.