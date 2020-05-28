An a cappella group showcased a history of boy bands in an unseen Britain's Got Talent audition.

Shared online, the Sons of Pitches took the judges on a trip down memory lane as they performed a history of boy bands through song (of course!).

Advertisements

All icons are covered - including a nod to Ant and Dec with a PJ and Duncan classic.

Plus, the five piece gave a few shutouts to the BGT judges.

You can watch the Sons of Pitches audition on Britain's Got Talent in the video below...

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Another Unseen audition shared this week saw vocal group The Firefighters impress with a powerful performance.

Christian, Adam and Andy make up the trio who made David Walliams' dreams come true and left everyone else starstruck by their incredible take of Tom Walker's 'Leave a Light On'.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included 10-year-old super singer Souparnika and quite possibly Britain's Got Talent's most dangerous ever act.

Those who make it through the auditions are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize plus the chance to perform for royalty at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.