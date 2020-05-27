The Firefighters impress Britain's Got Talent judges with powerful performance

A trio of firefighters impressed the Britain's Got Talent judges in a powerful unseen audition.

Shared online, The Firefighters lift everyone all up with their incredible vocals (some more literally than others...).

Christian, Adam and Andy make up the trio who performed for judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

They made David's dreams come true and left everyone else starstruck by their incredible performance of Tom Walker's 'Leave a Light On'.

You can watch The Firefighters in the video below...

David Walliams reacted: "What is there not to like about you three? Wow, wow, wow! There's something for everybody, whatever your taste and even better than that, you're firefighters."

Alesha Dixon added: "Brilliant song choice, I love the way your voices all blended together. I commend you on a really strong audition, well done."

Amanda Holden agreed: "The harmonising, the arrangement was great and you look great up there."

Simon Cowell commented: "I always like people who have regular jobs who want to do something else and have worked hard to do it and you tick every box on that. This is what makes this show so special. It was a really good audition, well done."

With four yeses, The Firefighters sailed through to the next round where they stand the chance of making the live shows later this year.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included 10-year-old super singer Souparnika and quite possibly Britain's Got Talent's most dangerous ever act.

Contestants on the show are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.