10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges this weekend.

But it wasn't the youngster's first time performing on TV.

After her showstopping audition aired on ITV, fans were quick to recognise her from another prime time show.

Souparnika previously appeared on Michael McIntyre's Big Show as one episode's Unexpected Star.

You can watch Souparnika on Michael McIntyre's series below with her appearance ending in a performance of I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables.

Viewers on Twitter had been quick to recall Souparnika's first time on the telly.

One wrote: "I knew she’d been on telly before: she was an Unexpected Star on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show #BritainsGotTalent #BGT"

Another added: "I first heard this girl in the audience at Michael McIntyre and she never fails to impress! 👏🏻 #BGT"

And a third wrote: "Oh this little girl is just precious. So talented too. I recognised her from the Michael McIntyre show and love that she’s back on telly. Her parents must burst with pride.

Growing heart #BGT."

On Britain's Got Talent tonight, Souparnika started her audition singing ‘The Trolley Song’ by Judy Garland before being stopped by Simon Cowell.

He then asked Souparnika to sing ‘Never Enough’ by Loren Allred from The Greatest Showman.

After the second performance, Simon said: "I've got to be honest with you... you absolutely nailed it."

David Walliams added: "That is a mountain of a song and you conquered it!"

Watched on by her parents from the sidelines, Souparnika got four yeses through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

The live shows will take place later this year.