House of Swag Kids' powerful Britain's Got Talent has judges in tears

A dance group from Ireland left the Britain's Got Talent judges emotional with their uplifting performance.

Saturday saw the seventh round of this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions on ITV.

Advertisements

One of the acts performing for the panel this weekend were House of Swag Kids.

The dance group aged between 6 and 16 from Dublin perform to a medley of songs, telling a story about mental health and positivity.

You can watch House of Swag Kids' Britain's Got Talent audition below...

David Walliams was left particularly touched by the routine and said: "This is an issue people find very difficult to talk about and how wonderful to bring it to the stage in the medium of dance. You're brilliant talented dancers."

Amanda Holden added: "Children listen to children, there's a very strong message here and I can see a lot of potential."

Alesha Dixon agreed: "I love the way how you put the whole thing together, a fantastic audition."

With four yeses, House of Swag Kids sailed through to the next round where they stand the chance of making the live shows later this year.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included comedy magician Lioz Shem Tov and Britain's Got Talent's most dangerous act ever as Christian Wedoy put his life in the hands of the judges.

We also met 14-year-old magician Jasper Cherry and 10-year-old Souparnika Nair who wowed with a cover from The Greatest Showman.

Advertisements

All the acts are battling it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.