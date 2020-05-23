10-year-old wows Britain's Got Talent judges with The Greatest Showman cover

A 10-year-old wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges with a cover from The Greatest Showman this weekend.

Tonight saw the latest round of Britain's Got Talent auditions on ITV.

Advertisements

One of the acts performing for the judges was 10-year-old Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmonds.

"I'm feeling really nervous about my audition. This is definitely the biggest thing I've ever done in my life," Souparnika said before stepping out on stage.

Souparnika started her audition singing ‘The Trolley Song’ by Judy Garland before being stopped by Simon Cowell.

"I loved you, I didn't love the song," Simon said.

He then asked Souparnika to sing ‘Never Enough’ by Loren Allred from The Greatest Showman.

Advertisements

You can watch Souparnika Nair's Britain's Got Talent audition above.

After the second performance, Simon said: "I've got to be honest with you... you absolutely nailed it."

David Walliams added: "That is a mountain of a song and you conquered it!"

Amanda Holden commented: "It's quite an old fashioned voice you've got which I love. You hit every single note, well done."

Alesha Dixon agreed: "I cannot get my head around the fact that you're 10-years-old, standing up there like a little professional."

With four yeses, Souparnika is through to the next round where she has the chance of making the live shows later this year.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included 14-year-old magician Jasper Cherry and Britain's Got Talent's most dangerous act ever as Christian Wedoy put his life in the hands of the judges.

Advertisements

Contestants are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.