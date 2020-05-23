A stunning 10-year-old singer and a shocking underwater escape act were among the auditions on the seventh episode of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were back behind the judges' desk once more this evening as they scoured the UK for the best talent they can find.

Advertisements

Tonight's (May 23) episode was packed with more performances from acts all hoping to make it into the next round.

Airing Saturdays on ITV at 8PM, Britain's Got Talent hopefuls are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Recap the seventh round of auditions below...

Hasan Minawi

48-year-old Hasan Minawi from Los Angeles showcased a special talent as performed a medley of songs using straws as an instrument. Saying winning the show would change his life, the music teacher got four yeses through to the next round.

The Noise Next Door

Comedy four piece The Noise Next Door are an improv group aged between 28 and 35 from Brighton. They performed a comedic song using references provided by the judges and the audience. "That was hilarious and you made it up tonight, it's incredible! praised David.

Advertisements

Jasper Cherry

14-year-old Jasper Cherry from Lancashire performed a series of close up magic tricks for the judges to get four yesss. Amanda Holden said: "I just felt completely relaxed. You were charming, you were witty, you were cool. You tick every single box and you're only 14. It was an amazing audition."

Souparnika Nair

10-year-old Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmonds first performed ‘The Trolley Song’ by Judy Garland at her audition before Simon asked her to sing ‘Never Enough' from The Greatest Showman. After the second performance, Simon said: "I've got to be honest with you... you absolutely nailed it." With four yeses, Souparnika sailed through to the next round.

House of Swag Kids

House of Swag Kids are a dance group aged between 6 and 16 from Dublin. They perform to a medley of songs, telling a story about mental health and positivity. "I loved the way you put the whole thing together, fantastic audition!" Alesha raved about the performance which got four yeses.

Sandra-May Flowers

57-year-old Sandra-May Flowers from New York performed a unique take on ‘Lovin You’ by Minnie Riperton, joined by a number of puppets, telling a story about love. The routine didn't get the right note with the judges who all buzzed Sandra-May off the stage.

Advertisements

Lioz Shem Tov

43-year-old Lioz Shem Tov from Tel Aviv attempted to read the minds of the judges for his audition. The comedy magician got Amanda Holden on stage for his act which left the judges in stitches. "I think you're a comedy genius," David enthused as Lioz got four yeses through to the next round.

Mike Newall

39-year-old Mike Newall is a part-time gardener and stand up comic from Manchester. In his audition, Mike got the judges laughing with his take on bath bombs. "You're whole style is really cool, really interesting, really laid back and the act just got funnier and funnier," said Alesha. With four yeses, Mike got through to the next round.

Dave and Dean

Dave and Dean are a father and son duo aged 77 and 49 from Blackpool. Dave and Dean are a father-son duo who sing ‘That’s Life’ by Frank Sinatra. The perform won rave reviews and four yeses from the judges.

Dave and Dean

Christian Wedoy

36-year-old Christian Wedoy flew in from Norway to audition for the judges, performing an escape from a glass tank of water while handcuffed. As part of the shocking act, the judges played Russian Roulette with the keys to the padlocked tank before Christian could attempt his escape. The trick fortunately went to plan with Christian escaping with his life - and four yeses into the next round.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8PM on ITV.

After each episode, brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made available online exclusively via the ITV Hub.