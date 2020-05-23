Britain's Got Talent mentalist Lioz Shem Tov attempts to read the judges' minds

Mentalist Lioz Shem Tov attempts to read the minds of the judges on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent's latest series is back on Saturday night with the latest round of auditions.

Ant and Dec will be on hand to support the contestants as they prepare to face judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and their buzzers.

One of the acts we meet is Lioz Shem Tov who believes he's the only one in the world with his abilities - but can this mentalist read the minds of the Judges?!

Watch a first look at his audition below as he ropes Amanda into his act...

See Lioz Shem Tov's full audition and if he makes the next round when BGT returns at 8PM tonight on ITV.

Other contestants we meet this weekend include Hasan Manawi and his unique straw talent and Christian Wedoy who performs one of the most dangerous tricks Britain's Got Talent has ever seen.

Acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next round with all of this year's golden buzzers now used up.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions air Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

The live shows will follow later this year as the top acts go head to head for the massive £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

As always, us viewers will ultimately decide the winner as the contestants perform live to the nation.

Who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?