Is this Britain's Got Talent's most dangerous act ever?

An escape artist attempted a shocking audition on Britain's Got Talent tonight.

Britain's Got Talent's new series was back this evening at 8PM on Saturday night on ITV with the penultimate round of auditions.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec were back on the sidelines to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and their infamous buzzers.

One of the acts we met tonight was 36-year-old Christian Wedoy from Norway.

He attempted to perform an escape from a glass tank of water while handcuffed after the judges played Russian Roulette with the keys to the padlock.

"You will be responsible if I survive or not," Christian ominously told the panel before getting into the tank.

It took him some four and a half minutes but eventually Christian escaped with his life.

He left the stage with four yeses from the judges.

You can watch the shocking audition above.

Also on the show this weekend, mentalist Lioz Shem Tov attempted to read the judges' minds.

More acts we met were Hasan Manawi and his unique straw talent and 10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair who performed a cover from The Greatest Showman.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

With this year's golden buzzers now all used up, contestants need to win over at least three of the judges in order to make the next round.

Advertisements

From there they stand the chance of making the live shows later this year where viewers will ultimately crown this year's champion.

Who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?