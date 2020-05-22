Unique tap dancing act takes the Britain's Got Talent judges by surprise

A unique tap dancing act took the Britain's Got Talent judges by surprise at this year's auditions.

The Headless Brothers performed for the panel in an unseen Britain's Got Talent audition shared online.

Advertisements

The pair - aged 27 and 32 - danced their way around our stage in a mind-blowing performance.

In the words of David Walliams: “If you want to see headless men tap dancing - this is the act for you!”

You can watch the audition below...

Alesha Dixon reacted: "This is weird. Great idea and well executed. Well done."

Amanda Holden added: "I love tap dancing. I thought you did brilliantly well. I don't think we've ever two headless men tap dancing on Britain's Got Talent."

Advertisements

And Simon Cowell said: "I think this is fun, it's different, it's memorable."

With four yeses, The Headless Brothers were put through to the next round.

More Unseen Britain's Got Talent auditions from this year include a magic drone act which stunned the judges.

54-year-old creative technologist Marco Tempest was joined on stage by a fleet of drones as he attempted to read Amanda's mind.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Monroe look-a-like Suzie Kennedy flirted with Simon as she performed an original song about online dating.

Another audition saw 18-year-old Ellie Carney wow the judges with an original song written about the beautiful relationship with her mum.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available each weekend to watch online via the ITV Hub straight after.

Advertisements

All the acts that make it through are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the chance to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later in the year.

The live semi-finals and final, where the public will crown their winner, will air later in 2020.