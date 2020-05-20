Marilyn Monroe look-a-like flirts with Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent

A Marilyn Monroe look-a-like got flirty with Simon Cowell on this year's Britain's Got Talent.

43-year-old comedian Suzie Kennedy appeared as Marilyn in an unseen Britain's Got Talent audition.

She shared with the judges: "I've been impersonating her for 20 years... but if you're from the Inland Revenue it's seven years and two months."

'Marilyn' continued: "The worst thing about being a look-a-like is dating. I'm terrible at dating because I look like a woman who has been dead for 50 years."

She went on to perform an original song about dating apps, with some cheeky shout outs to Simon...

Watch the audition above as the sultry songstress puts into music, the trials and tribulations of online dating… with hilarious results!

More Unseen Britain's Got Talent auditions from this year include a magic drone act which stunned the judges.

54-year-old creative technologist Marco Tempest invited Amanda Holden to secretly roll a dice and remember the number, keeping it to herself.

He then invited Amanda on stage and told her: "I'm not a mind reader but I have some friends who are. Let's see if they're going to join us."

Marco was then joined by a number of flying drones who correctly identified the number Amanda was thinking of.

Another audition saw 18-year-old Ellie Carney wow the judges with an original song written about the beautiful relationship with her mum.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.

Contestants are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance.

The live semi-finals will air later this year.