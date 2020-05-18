Britain's Got Talent judges stunned by a drone magic act

A drone magic act impressed the Britain's Got Talent judges in an unseen audition.

Marco Tempest and his magical flying drones went before the panel in a performance on Britain's Got Talent: Unseen on the ITV Hub.

Advertisements

The 54-year-old creative technologist left the judges in awe with his routine.

Marco started by inviting Amanda Holden to secretly roll a dice and remember the number, keeping it to herself.

He then invited Amanda on stage and told her: "I'm not a mind reader but I have some friends who are. Let's see if they're going to join us."

Marco was then joined by a number of flying drones, saying: "We live in a world of unparalleled surveillance.

"It's the world of Black Mirror where our every move is followed but imagine if we could access not only our location and identity but also our thoughts."

Marco then instructed his drones to read Amanda's mind as they formed the number she was thinking off in mid air.

You can watch Marco's Britain's Got Talent audition in the video above.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included 14-year-old singer Sirine Jahangir. After sharing with the panel how she had lost her vision at the age of nine, Sirine perform ‘Salvation’ by Gabrielle Aplin, both singing and playing the piano.

We also met knife-throwing act Claire-Marie and Jason who got Simon Cowell and David Walliams involved in their audition

Advertisements

Contestants are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.