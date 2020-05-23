14-year-old magician wins over Britain's Got Talent judges with this egg trick

A 14-year-old magician impressed the Britain's Got Talent judges this weekend with a unique egg trick.

Tonight saw the latest round of Britain's Got Talent auditions on ITV.

One of the contestants performing for the judges was 14-year-old magician Jasper Cherry from Lancashire.

"It'd be amazing to win, I'd love to perform for the Royal Family and the money would be great as well," Jasper told the judges.

He performed a close up magic trick for the panel - before revealing exactly how it was done, with a twist.

You can watch Jasper's audition above.

David Walliams said: "That was fantastic. So original, we've never seen it presented like that. You're a little star."

Amanda Holden added: "I just felt completely relaxed. You were charming, you were witty, you were cool. You tick every single box and you're only 14. It was an amazing audition."

Alesha Dixon agreed: "I think you really stand out. You do have magic powers!"

Simon Cowell concluded: "You have a huge future ahead of you."

With four yeses, Jasper sailed through to the next round where he stands the chance of making the live shows later this year.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included comedy magician Lioz Shem Tov and Britain's Got Talent's most dangerous act ever as Christian Wedoy put his life in the hands of the judges.

Contestants are fighting it out for a £250,000 cash prize plus the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with new online spin-off Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available to watch on ITV Hub.