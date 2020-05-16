A kids dance group take the Britain's Got Talent judges on a journey down the rabbit hole this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent's new series continues on Saturday night on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges and their infamous buzzers, while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the panel to preside over the best talent Britain has to offer.

One of the acts appearing this weekend are VA Kidz.

If you fancy a trip to Wonderland - Alice and the White Rabbit are here to take you on a special journey down the rabbit hole.

You can watch a first look at VA Kidz's Britain's Got Talent audition above.

Also on the show this weekend with a fabulously surprising act and to give spooning a whole new meaning are The Lozkha Brothers.

As always, acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live shows.

The pressure is on the acts more than ever this week with all five golden buzzers used up meaning no more automatic spots in the next round.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday night at 8PM on ITV and STV.

Expect the unexpected as the acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?