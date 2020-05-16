Britain's Got Talent act takes judges by surprise with spoon skills

A pair of brothers take the Britain's Got Talent judges by surprise with their talent this weekend.

Ant and Dec will once again be on the sidelines supporting the latest acts preparing to face the judges and their infamous buzzers. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are all back behind the judges' desk to vote on who gets through.

One of the acts hoping to win them over are the Lozkha Brothers.

They take to the stage with a fabulously surprising act which gives spooning a whole new meaning.

You can watch a first look at The Lozkha Brothers's Britain's Got Talent audition above.

Also on the show this weekend are VA Kidz who take the judges on a special journey down the rabbit hole.

As ever, contestants will need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live semi-finals.

With all five golden buzzers used up there are no more automatic spots in the next round.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions are back on Saturday night, May 16th, at 8PM on ITV and STV.

As always, acts are fighting it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Once the auditions are over, the live shows will air later this year as the viewers have their say and ultimately crown the winner.