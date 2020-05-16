Britain's Got Talent 2020 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants

Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues tonight on ITV and here's a spoiler-filled first look at all the auditions.

This evening sees the sixth bumper episode of try outs on ITV from 8PM with eight brand new acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

With the golden buzzers now all used up, it's the only way through to the next round for this week's acts.

Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon are back behind the judges' desk while Ant and Dec are on the sidelines to support the contestants waiting to face the panel.

Meet the latest talented, wacky and wonderful lot of BGT 2020 contestants below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestants

Claire-Marie and Jason

Claire-Marie and Jason aged 45 and 47 from Kent are boyfriend and girlfriend. The pair perform a dangerous knife throwing act, starting with Jason throwing knifes at Claire-Marie while blindfolded. The couple then invite David and Simon up on stage to be a part of their act.

The Lozhka Brothers

The Lozhka Brothers from Russia say they have been inspired by dangerous acts as they bring their unique spoon skills to the stage.

Emmanuel Vass

Emmanuel Vass.

30-year-old Emmanuel Vass from Manchester performs a classical piece on the piano whilst stripping down to a pair of Union Jack pants.

Dawn Xiana Moon

Dawn Xiana Moon.

38-year-old Dawn Xiana Moon from Chicago performs a belly dancing routine dressed as a wookie from Star Wars to ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears.

Krysztof Werkowicz

Krysztof Werkowicz.

60-year-old busker Krysztof Werkowicz plays a medley of songs from a tuba that blows out fire balls.

Jack Beavis

Jack Beavis is a 25-year-old comedy magician from Bridgend, Wales who performs a series of tricks for the judges.

Patch

5 year old guinea pig Patch from Nottingham is a stand-up comedian (of sorts) who performs some jokes for the panel.

Hakan Berg

43-year-old Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm who performs a number of tricks, involving birds, a hoverboard and a dry ice machine.

Immortals

Immortals are a dance group aged 17-24 from Barcelona who perform a powerful urban dance routine dressed as modern-day vampires.

Myra Dubois

Myra Dubois is a 32-year-old from France via Rotherham. The entertainer performs a stand-up routine before singing ‘Why’ by Annie Lennox.

Crissy Lee

76-year-old Crissy Lee from Colchester plays the drums and performs a medley of rock classics for the judges.

Alexey Gusev

31-year-old Alexey Gusev from Glasgow sings 'Largo al factotum' from Il Barbiere di Siviglia opera by Rossini.

VA Kidz

Aged between 7 and 19, VA Kidz are a dance troupe from Hartlepool who perform an Alice in Wonderland themed routine.

Sirine Jahangir

14-year-old Sirine Jahangir from London sings and plays the piano to ‘Salvation’ by Gabrielle Aplin.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.