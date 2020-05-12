An 18-year-old wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges with an original song this weekend.

Ellie Carney from London was one of the acts appearing on new spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen.

She wowed everyone with her incredible original song - written about the beautiful relationship with her mum.

"I think this is an incredible platform to do what I do. I'm going to be singing an original song," Ellie told the judges. "It's a song about the relationship with my mum. I've got a really good relationship with my mum and I wanted to put my feelings into a song and show her my appreciation."

You can watch Ellie's audition in the video below...

David Walliams said: "What I love about your voice is that there is a power to it. To make us feel everything you're singing is an incredible talent and you have that talent."

Alesha Dixon added: "I like the light and shade in your voice. I think there's so much potential and plenty of room to grow."

Amanda Holden agreed: "I think there are head and heart people in life and you are a heart person. It was a very emotional audition and you did enormously well given you're so long. It was very confident and I think there's star quality in you."

Simon Cowell concluded: "There are so many people like you who need a break. It was very raw, you've got room to grow, it reminds us why we make these shows in the first place."

With four yeses, Ellie sailed through to the next round.

Other acts going before the panel at the weekend included D Day Juniors who are a War time vocal group set up by BGT alumni D Day Darlings.

We also met a disco dinosaur called Dario the Dino, a ukulele playing lobster and a magic dog act.

Meanwhile, comedian Nabil Abdulrashi won the latest golden buzzer of the series from Alesha Dixon.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue on Saturdays at 8PM on ITV with online spin-off show Unseen airing on ITV Hub straight after.

The live shows will air later this year.