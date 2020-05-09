Magic dog act wows Britain's Got Talent judges with emotional audition

A magic dog act left the Britain's Got Talent judges close to tears in this weekend's show.

Amanda and Miracle are a dog magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Amanda rescued Miracle in 2014, one of over 40 dogs she currently looks after.

For her audition, Amanda invited Simon to pick four of her dogs at random from a selection of photos.

She then played a video of Miracle seeming to correctly choosing the dogs that the panel had picked before they stormed the stage.

You can watch Amanda and Miracle's audition in the video above.

Amanda Holden said: "I thought that was such a great act. We're all dog lovers on this panel, I applaud you for the act but also for taking care and loving all those little lost souls."

David Walliams agreed: "You're an incredibly special lady to devote your life to looking after these wonderful animals so well done you."

Alesha Dixon said: "This is a moment where I feel so proud to be on this show, thank you so much."

Finally, Simon commented: "The actual performance itself was fantastic. I have no idea how you did it. You made your point very clearly. There are times I couldn't actually watch it, I'll be honest with you."

With four yeses, Amanda and Miracle sailed through to the next round.

Other acts going before the panel tonight included D Day Juniors who are a War time vocal group set up by BGT alumni D Day Darlings.

We also met a disco dinosaur called Dario the Dino and a ukulele playing lobster.

Meanwhile, comedian Nabil Abdulrashi won the latest golden buzzer of the series from Alesha Dixon.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with online spin-off show Unseen airing on ITV Hub straight after.