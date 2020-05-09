Alesha Dixon handed out her golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this weekend.

Alesha hit the buzzer for 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid from Croydon who performed stand up comedy for the judges.

Ahead of his audition, Nabil shared: "I've worked so hard and I've had a lot of ups and downs and there have been times I have almost given up.

"I just want to get a break, it would mean a lot if this day went well."

You can watch Nabil Abdulrashid's performance on Britain's Got Talent below...

After the performance, Alesha immediately hit the gold buzzer

She said: "That was so good, that was amazing on so many levels. It just felt right [to hit the golden buzzer], congratulations.

"I didn't do that, you did that! You're edgy, you're charismatic. I just loved it. I absolutely loved it. It was fantastic. You are a breath of fresh air."

David Walliams added: "The writing is perfect, the delivery is perfect, I want to say thank you for coming on this show and bringing this style of humour."

With the golden buzzer, Nabil Abdulrashid becomes the the fifth and final act to go straight through to the live shows later this year.

David was first to hit the button in the opening episode this series, giving it to choir Sign Along With Us who performed an all singing and signing cover of The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is Me’.

Ant & Dec were next to hit the button for 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay. Joined by his wife and two sons in the audience, Jon performed an original song on his piano all about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and his family.

Simon hit the button for 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil who belted out Tina Turner’s Proud Mary while Amanda gave her golden buzzer to mother and daughter Honey and Sammy.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

This series' live shows will follow later in the year.