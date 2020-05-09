Watch a disco dinosaur perform for the Britain's Got Talent judges

A disco dinosaur performs for the Britain's Got Talent 2020 judges this weekend.

If you’ve ever wondered whether a dinosaur could play the keyboard - then wonder no more…

And if you’ve also ever wondered if a dinosaur could sing - you've come to the right place…

Meet Dario the Dino - hoping to prove that his talent is most definitely not extinct!

Dario and some friends take to the stage at the weekend in a bid to impress the judges.

You can watch a first look at their audition in the video above.

Britain's Got Talent is back on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Ant and Dec will be on the sidelines with the acts as they prepare to face judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and their infamous buzzers.

As always, contestants will need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the semi-finals later this year.

Alternatively, five lucky acts will get the golden buzzer which will see them straight through to the live shows.

As it stands, Amanda, Ant & Dec, David and Simon have all chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving just one more chance up for grabs from Alesha.

All the acts are battling it out for a massive £250,000 prize and the chance to perform for royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.