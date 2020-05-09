Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues this weekend with another new set of auditions.

One of the acts performing for the judges are the D-Day Juniors.

D Day Juniors are a War time vocal group set up by BGT alumni D Day Darlings.

They are made up of 20 members aged between 6 and 16 from the Midlands.

They perform an original song called ‘Pass it on’ which is about passing the message forward and making new songs about remembrance.

The timing couldn't be more perfect for their act, as Britain marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

You can watch a first look at their audition in the video above.

Britain's Got Talent's new series continues on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges and their infamous buzzers, while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the panel to preside over the best talent Britain has to offer.

As always, acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five lucky acts will get the golden buzzer straight through to the semi-finals.

Currently, Amanda, Ant & Dec, David and Simon have all chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving one more chance up for grabs.

Expect the unexpected as the acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.