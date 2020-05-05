Joseph Sheppard rocks out at the Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions

Joseph Sheppard rocked the stage at the Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions on Saturday.

Britain's Got Talent's fourteenth series was back at the weekend alongside new spin-off Unseen the ITV Hub.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec are back on the sidelines to support the acts who are facing the judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - and their infamous buzzers.

One of the acts appearing was 10-year-old Joseph Sheppard from Dudley.

He surprised the judges by pulling out an electric guitar and rocking out to Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry.

You can watch Joseph's audition in the video above.

David said: "You are so cool, you're such a little dude and you're very skilled. I think you're going to be a huge star."

Advertisements

Alesha added: "I'm so impressed, your stage presence was fantastic, you owned it in front of all these people. I loved every minute of it.

Amanda commented: "You are the complete package, that was a brilliant audition."

Simon said: "Very good, that was a great audition. You've got a great personality as well."

With four yeses, Joseph sailed through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Once again acts are fighting it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Advertisements

Over the years BGT has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?