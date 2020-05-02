96-year-old Nora Barton is Britain's Got Talent's oldest ever contestant

Nora Barton became Britain's Got Talent's oldest ever contestant this weekend.

The 96-ear-old singer from West Yorkshire performed for the judges this evening with her daughter Pam.

Nora has performed for people all her life and auditioned for Britain's Got Talent as a "treat".

Nora performed Loveliest Night of The Year from the film ‘The Great Caruso’ with Pam playing the piano.

You can watch their audition below...

David Walliams reacted: "You are a very special lady because you're full of life, full of laughter, full of joy, and you just entertained the nation at 96."

Alesha Dixon said: "Once a show woman, always a show woman. I really enjoyed that whole performance, it was completely charming."

Amanda Holden added: "It was a very special audition. You're a generation that this country is built on so very well done and thank you."

Simon Cowell concluded: "I loved you!"

With four yeses, Nora sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on Britain's Got Talent this weekend included daughter and mother act Honey and Sammy who won the latest golden buzzer from Amanda Holden after singing together.

We also met dance act The Urban Turtles, youth orchestra Chineke! Junior Orchestra and puppet act Birds of Paradise

Audrey and Antony performed to the music of Star Wars while dressed as Princess Leia and Darth Vader for their audition before Katherine and Joe O’Malley performed to a medley of songs from the Little Mermaid dressed as Ariel and Sebastian the crab.

More contestants featured were magician Magical Bones and youth choir SOS From the Kids.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8PM on ITV.

After each episode, brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made available online exclusively via the ITV Hub.