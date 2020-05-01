Kids choir leaves Britain's Got Talent judges in tears with powerful song

A children's choir leaves the Britain's Got Talent judges in tears with a powerful song this weekend.

They may be small, but together their voices are so strong!

SOS From the Kids are bringing an important message to Britain's Got Talent with a song about the environment.

Watch a first preview of their audition above and tune in this weekend to see their performance in full.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Also this weekend, a dance duo take the BGT judges by surprise with their audition.

Ant and Dec are back on Saturday with the acts as they prepare to go in front of the judges and their infamous buzzers. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams make up this year's panel in search of the best talent the country has to offer.

As ever, contestants need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five lucky acts will get the golden buzzer seeing them straight through to the semi-finals.

As it stands, Simon Cowell, Ant & Dec and David Walliams have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving just two more chances up for the grabs.

The public will ultimately crown the winner who will enjoy a £250,000 cash prize together with the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance later in the year.