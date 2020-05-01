Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has released a charity single for the NHS.

Amanda has recorded a cover of classic song Over The Rainbow which will be made available for download and streaming in support of NHS Charities Together.

Advertisements

You can download and stream the song online by clicking here.

"I'll be forever grateful to the NHS, I’m sure we all have a story as to why our health service is so special," Amanda said on social media as she released the track. "All proceeds from this song go to @NHSCharities

& this is my little way to support those wonderful people 🌈"

Amanda originally recorded the song for her planned debut album, which has been postponed due to the ongoing health crisis.

“I can’t believe nobody else has released this song right now to be honest — it seemed so obvious," Amanda shared with The Sun newspaper.

She told how her album was due out around Mother's Day before its release was put back.

The actress and singer explained there was then a "lightbulb moment" while working with the team from BGT sponsors Marks and Spencer.

Amanda said: “They are doing charity T-shirts in support of it and we just said, ‘We’ve already got it done and recorded, so let’s do it and see what happens’.

“It just feels nice to be able to do something positive. I’m hoping it will do well and Marks and Spencer will sell out of their T-shirts and we’ll raise lots of money for NHS Charities Together.”