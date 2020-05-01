Current favourite to win Britain's Got Talent 2020 revealed

Beth Porch is the current favourite to win Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

The 25-year-old paediatric nurse stunned the judges in auditions last month.

Beth told the judges how she regularly plays for the children she looks after at the hospital where she works.

Beth went on to share an original song called You Taught Me What Love Is, saying: "The song I've written today is what I've learned about my patients and their families, that's what inspired this song."

Following the audition Simon Cowell said: "Absolutely beautiful song. The lyric is so poignant, you're a great singer, a great songwriter, a great person so well done."

With four yeses, Beth sailed through to the next round of the competition where she is now being tipped to go all the way and win.

According to bookmakers Boylesports, Beth Porch is the runaway favourite to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent winner later this year as judge Amanda Holden hinted live shows may be able to be broadcast in the Autumn.

She shot into the betting at 10/11 with BoyleSports after a rendition of the self-penned ‘You Taught Me What Love is’, but she has since closed all the way into 8/13, making her the clear odds-on favourite.

David Walliams’ golden buzzer act ‘Sign Along with Us’ also brought the house down with their performance and they had been the favourites before Beth’s appearance, and while the choir remain her nearest challengers, their original price of 9/4 has been eased to 5/1.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The finals may be postponed until lockdown is over, but punters clearly believe that the Britain’s Got Talent winner is already home and dry.

"Beth Porch has been dominating the betting and at 8/13 from 10/11 she’s the strongest favourite we’ve ever seen this early in the competition.”

Britain's Got Talent 2020 odds

8-13 Beth Porch

5 Sign Along With Us

8 Fayth Ifil

20 X1X Crew

25 Aidan McCann

33 Jon Courtenay

40 Kevin Quantum

40 James & Dylan Piper

40 St Anne's Gospel Choir

50 Class Dynamix

50 Bhim Niroula

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV

The live shows will take place later this year.