Amanda Holden handed out her golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this weekend.

Amanda hit the buzzer for singing mother and daughter duo Honey, 14, and Sammy, 43 from Essex.

For their audition, Honey and Sammy originally performed She Used To Be Mine from West End musical Waitress before Simon Cowell stopped their performance.

Encouraging them to sing a different track, the pair returned to perform Freya Ridings' Lost Without You.

You can watch Honey and Sammy's performance on Britain's Got Talent below...

After the performance, Simon said: "I'm going to remember this audition for a long, long time.

David Walliams added: "It was faultless ladies, well done."

Alesha Dixon agreed: "I just love the connection, there's nothing more beautiful than mother and daughter relationship."

Amanda said: "Every single lyric just seemed so poignant to your story it was just the most wonderful thing to witness."

She then hit the golden buzzer for the pair with Simon reacting: "They really deserved that."

With the golden buzzer, Honey and Sammy become the fourth act to go straight through to the live shows later this year.

They're joined by the first golden buzzer act, chosen by David Walliams.

David was first to hit the button in the opening episode, giving it to choir Sign Along With Us. The group performed an all singing and signing cover of The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is Me’ with David saying: "Every one of you gave everything to this performance. An amazing positive message to put out there."

Ant & Dec were next to hit the button for 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay. Joined by his wife and two sons in the audience, Jon performed an original song on his piano all about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and his family.

And last week Simon hit the button for 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil who belted out Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

This series' live shows will follow later in the year.