Britain's Got Talent semi-finals confirmed for Saturday nights in the autumn

Britain's Got Talent's semi-final shows will air weekly on Saturday nights this autumn, it has been announced.

ITV previously confirmed that the series would delay the next stage after the auditions aired earlier in 2020.

The channel has now announced that production will soon resume, starting with a one-off catch up show revealing which acts have made the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will then air weekly on Saturday nights in the autumn, taking over from where The X Factor would usually air.

It was confirmed earlier this year that The X Factor will take a break from screens in 2020 as the show is rested for the first time in over a decade.

Simon Cowell revealed: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

As yet there is no official date for when the Britain's Got Talent semi-final shows will star on TV but its rumoured they may begin in September or October.

The format - including whether they will air live and with an audience - is also to be confirmed.

In a statement about the situation previously, ITV said: "We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

Countless other TV shows have been impacted by the current lockdown restrictions.

The Voice UK has also postponed its live shows to later on in the year while the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled completely.

The summer season of Love Island has been axed while Strictly Come Dancing is facing significant changes in order to make it work.