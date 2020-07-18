Britain's Got Talent's semi-final shows will reportedly be pre-recorded and air from September.

ITV previously confirmed that the series would delay the next stage after the auditions aired earlier in 2020.

Advertisements

It's now claimed that the semi-finals will be pre-recorded and air on Saturday nights in place of The X Factor.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “The idea is to get the run finished before Strictly is out of the blocks.”

“It's a natural replacement for the X Factor. Even if a full audience isn't possible, it's looking like we may be able to get a smaller one, with gaps between the groups, and enhance the sound afterwards.

"We always say that the audience is like a fifth judge so that's been a great relief.”

It was confirmed earlier this year that The X Factor will take a break from screens in 2020 as the show is rested for the first time in over a decade.

Simon Cowell revealed: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

Advertisements

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

As yet there is no official date for when the Britain's Got Talent semi-final shows will take place.

In a statement about the situation previously, ITV said: "We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

Countless other TV shows have been impacted by the current lockdown restrictions.

Advertisements

The Voice UK has also postponed its live shows to later on in the year while the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled completely.

The summer season of Love Island has been axed while Strictly Come Dancing is facing significant changes in order to make it work.