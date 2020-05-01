Britain's Got Talent's live shows are being lined up to air in the autumn, says Amanda Holden.

ITV previously confirmed that the series would be broadcasting its pre-recorded audition stages as usual, currently airing Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV.

Advertisements

However the live shows, which were to air in the last week of May, will take place later in the year.

BGT judge Amanda Holden has revealed that the current plan is to air the live finals in the "early autumn".

She shared with the Daily Mail: "We have got some dates in our diaries. It’s difficult because I can't say when because it's all TBC. But it's hopefully looking to be in the early autumn."

Advertisements

Amanda added: "We just can't do it without an audience. For this show we need the British public on the stage and behind us in the audience. We need that atmosphere."

In a statement about the situation, ITV said previously: "The Britain's Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

"We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

Advertisements

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

Countless other TV shows have been impacted by the current lockdown restrictions.

The Voice UK has also postponed its live shows to later on in the year while the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled completely.

The future of summer's Love Island is currently up in the air while Strictly Come Dancing is also at risk.

Advertisements

The BBC are said to be looking at filming the series without an audience and using double eliminations to allow for a shorter run.

But one show that is set to go ahead is the aptly titled Masked Singer which ITV has announced will be back for a second series.