Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back on ITV tonight and here’s a first look at all the contestants.

This evening sees the fourth bumper episode on ITV from 8PM with another selection of brand new acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

Advertisements

Or even that elusive golden buzzer which would see them straight into the live shows.

So far Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Ant and Dec have used the golden buzzer so fa this year, leaving two automatic spots in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Will any of tonight's contestants convince Alesha Dixon or Amanda Holden to be the next to hit the golden buzzer?

Meet the sure to be talented, wacky and wonderful lot below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestants - week 4

Urban Turtles

Urban Turtles.

The Urban Turtles are a dance act who perform an energetic routine to some 90s Hip Hop Classics.

Chineke! Junior Orchestra

Chineke! Junior Orchestra.

The Chineke! Junior Orchestra is made up of 65 members aged between 11 and 22 from London. They want to spread classical music far and wide and perform a mix of classic and modern songs for their audition.

Advertisements

Honey and Sammy

Honey and Sammy.

Honey and Sammy are aged 14 and 43 respectively from Essex. They are a mother and daughter duo who sing for the panel.

Birds of Paradise

Birds of Paradise.

Birds of Paradise is a rather bonkers act made up of singing bird puppets which perform to a medley of songs for the judges.

Audrey and Antony

Audrey and Anthony.

Audrey and Antony are aged 61 and 37 from Buckinghamshire. They perform a series of ballroom dances to the music of Star Wars all while dressed as Princess Leia and Darth Vader.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Katherine and Joe O'Malley.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are aged 36 and 59 from Salford. In their third year auditioning for the show, they perform to songs from the Little Mermaid dressed as Ariel and Sebastian the crab.

Ezekiel and Karl

Ezekiel and Karl.

Aged 20 and 23, Ezekiel and Karl have flown in from the Philippines to audition for the judges in a bid to perform for the Royal Family. They perform a dance routine to Proud Mary with numerous dress changes.

Advertisements

Magical Bones

Magical Bones

Magical Bones is a 37-year-old magician who performs a magic routine incorporating escape artistry with close up magic, telling the story of the slave Henry Brown.

Nora Barton

Nora Barton

Aged 96 from West Yorkshire, Nora Barton is Britain's Got Talent oldest ever contestant. She performs Loveliest Night of The Year from the film ‘The Great Caruso’ with her daughter Pam on the piano.

SOS From the Kids

SOS From The Kids.

SOS From the Kids are aged between 4 and 16, from Hampshire. The young choir perform an original song which holds an important message about climate change.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Unseen on ITV Hub straight after.