Watch Ebrington Choir sing Matilda on Britain's Got Talent

A school choir gave an adorable performance on Britain's Got Talent: Unseen at the weekend.

The Ebrington Choir got a little bit 'Naughty' as they performed a song from hit West End show Matilda the musical.

Complete with rebellious tie moves, the group went before judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams on Saturday night.

Appearing on spin-off show Unseen, Ebrington Choir from Northern Ireland got four yeses from the panel.

Simon said: I think the most important thing is that the choir have got to enjoy it. It gave you personality, good voices, great fun, so I have to kick this off with a yes."

Amanda praised: "I really love the song, I love Matilda the musical, I felt your moves, and I just thought it was full of character, well done."

Alesha added: "I loved every single one of you. The effort was incredible. I loved it."

And David commented: "Brilliant choice of song, one of my favourite musicals too and I loved how much you performed it and got into it."

Also auditioning in Britain's Got Talent: Unseen's latest episode was a magician who wowed with a time travelling trick.

Sean Heydon took card tricks to a whole new dimension (and time zone!) as he seemingly turned back time attempting to guess which card Simon is thinking of.

With four yeses, Sean sailed through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with its auditions.

Spin-off Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen airs online each week on ITV Hub straight after the main show airs on ITV.

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen features even more contestants their moment in the spotlight where they can showcase their incredible talents to both the judges and the audience at home.

The 2020 live shows air later this year.