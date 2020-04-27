Magician wows Britain's Got Talent judges with a time travelling trick

A magician wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges at the weekend with a time travelling trick.

Sean Heydon appeared in front of the judges in an audition which aired on Britain's Got Talent's new Unseen spin-off.

Taking card tricks to a whole new dimension (and time zone!), Sean left Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ant & Dec all wondering how did he do THAT?

Sean's trick sees him seemingly turn back time as he attempts to guess which card Simon is thinking of.

"Wow! That was something special! I loved it," David reacted.

"That's magic! It's amazing what you just did," added Simon.

With four yeses, Sean sailed through to the next round.

Accompanying the main show on ITV, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made exclusively for the ITV Hub.

New episodes are uploaded weekly to via the ITV Hub straight after the main show airs on ITV.

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen features even more contestants their moment in the spotlight where they can showcase their incredible talents to both the judges and the audience at home.

Plus, there will be interviews from the judges and hosts Ant and Dec.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with its auditions.

The live shows air later this year.