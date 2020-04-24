Britain's Got Talent preview: Billy and Chantelle give a heavenly performance

Young dance duo Billy and Chantelle showcase a heavenly performance on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent's latest series is back on Saturday night on ITV with more auditions.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec are once again standing by at the sidelines, while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams take up their seats behind the judges' desk to preside over the best talent Britain has to offer.

One of the acts performing this Saturday night are dance duo 14-year-old Billy and 12-year-old Chantelle.

You can watch a first look at the audition below as they perform to Katie Thompson's Heaven Is A Place On Earth.

The routine is packed with emotion, but will their angelic smiles and heavenly moves be enough to get them through to the next round?

Find out on Britain's Got Talent, Saturday 25th April, 8pm on ITV and STV.

As always, acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live shows.

Another act appearing on Saturday's episode is scientist and magician, Kevin Quantum who shows off a fiery invention that has Simon branding him "crazy".

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Contestants are fighting it out for the chance to win the massive £250,000 cash prize plus a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance in front of royalty.

Now in its fourteenth series, Britain’s Got Talent has given us some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

Who will be next to win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?