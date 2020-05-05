Father and son magic act bring the danger to Britain's Got Talent auditions

A father and son magic duo brought the danger to the Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions at the weekend.

As a well-prepared magician, when your glamorous assistant lets you down, there's only one thing to do... Rope in your dad!

34-year-old Jez Bond and his 66-year-old father Bondini went before the judges at the weekend.

It's a (very risky) family affair for Jez Bond and Bondini, as they mixed magic with danger and a fair amount of rocket power!

Jez started the act by asking Simon Cowell to pick and sign a random card from a deck.

He then told the panel how his dad would be strapped onto a rotating wheel while the cards were thrown up in the air in front of him.

Jez would then throw a knife, hoping to hit Simon's card and avoid his father.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the trick went exactly to plan, thrilling the judges and live audience.

You can watch the audition in the video above.

The performance aired as part of BGT's new spin-off show, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen.

Eight episodes will air, each available online weekly to watch via the ITV Hub straight after the main show airs on ITV.

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen includes more auditions together with backstage moments and interviews from the judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams as well as hosts Ant and Dec.

Meanwhile, the Britain's Got Talent live shows will air later this year.

The judges will pick which acts who made it through to the auditions should go forward to the semi-finals.

They'll be joined by the five golden buzzer acts who have already confirmed their place in the live shows.