A "crazy" contestant shocks on Britain's Got Talent this weekend with a fiery invention.

Britain's Got Talent's new series continues on Saturday night on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges and their infamous buzzers, while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the panel to preside over the best talent Britain has to offer.

One of the acts we meet is scientist and magician, Kevin Quantum who shows off his dangerous invention.

You can watch a first look at the audition below.

You’ll have to tune in to find out if he makes it through his audition this Saturday night on ITV and STV at 8PM.

Also appearing on this weekend's episode of auditions are dancers Billy and Chantelle.

They bring a performance packed with emotion, but will their angelic smiles and heavenly moves be enough to get them through to the next round?

As always, acts need at least three or more yeses to make the next round where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five lucky acts will get the golden buzzer straight through to the semi-finals.

Currently, Ant & Dec and David Walliams have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving three more chances up for the grabs.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Expect the unexpected as the acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?