Simon Cowell handed out his golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this weekend.

Simon hit the buzzer for 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil from Swindon.

Fayth started singing when she was eight years old with her grandparents and has since appeared in the West End in shows such as School of Rock.

For her audition, Fayth belted out an epic cover of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary which left the judges and audience on their feet.

You can watch Fayth Ifil's performance on Britain's Got Talent below...

After the performance, David Walliams said: "Very occasionally on this show someone comes on the stage and you think 'They are born to be a superstar'."

Simon Cowell said: "I love your personality. You talked about the support you've had from your mum and dad. Then you see the support you've had from 3,000 people and just to give you a little bit more support, I'm going to give you the golden buzzer."

With the golden buzzer, Fayth becomes the third act to go straight through to the live shows later this year.

She's joined by the first golden buzzer act, chosen by David Walliams.

David was first to hit the button in the opening episode, giving it to choir Sign Along With Us. The group are a signing choir from Manchester made up of 37 children and 28 adults, aged 4-58.

The group performed an all singing and and signing cover of The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is Me’ with David saying: "Every one of you gave everything to this performance. An amazing positive message to put out there."

Last week saw Ant & Dec hit the button for 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay.

Joined by his wife and two sons in the audience, Jon performed an original song on his piano all about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and his family.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

This series' live shows will follow later in the year.