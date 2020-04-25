Britain's Got Talent 2020 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back on ITV tonight and here’s a first look at all the contestants.

This evening sees the third bumper episode on ITV from 8PM with nine brand new acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

Advertisements

Or even that elusive golden buzzer which would see them straight into the live shows.

So far only David Walliams and Ant & Dec have used the golden buzzer this year, still leaving three automatic spots in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Will any of tonight's contestants convince Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden or Alesha Dixon to to be the next to hit the golden buzzer?

Meet the sure to be talented, wacky and wonderful lot below...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestants

Class Dynamix

Class Dynamix

Class Dynamix are a choir made up of 28 children aged 9-11 from Leeds. Led by teacher Danny, Class Dynamix are a group of school children who sing a song about bullying.

Jonny Berliner

Jonny Berliner

Jonny Berliner is a 39-year-old former science teacher from London. Jonny sings an original song about energy to help children with revision, saying he wants to teach the judges that they can have fun while still talking about science.

Kevin Quantum

Kevin Quantum

Kevin Quantum is a 39-year-old scientist from Edinburgh. Having always loved science and engineering, Kevin’s act presents a dangerous audition with a home-made contraption. "It's a risk but hopefully science will get me through," he says.

Advertisements

Billy & Chantelle

Billy and Chantelle.

Billy & Chantelle are dancers aged 14 and 12 from Birmingham. They perform a routine to Katie Thompson's Heaven Is A Place On Earth, but will their angelic smiles and heavenly moves be enough to get them through to the next round?

Fayth Ifil

Fayth Ifil

Fayth Ifil is a 12-year-old singer from Swindon who sings ‘Proud Mary’ by Tina Turner for the judges at her audition.

The Coven

The Coven

The Coven are a dance group aged 10-19 from across the North of England. They freak out the judges as they appear on stage in darkness dressed as witches before performing a haunting routine.

Allan Finnegan

Allan Finnegan

Allan Finnegan is a 52-year-old Baptist Minister from Liverpool who performs a stand up comedy routine for the judges.

Elite Elton

Elite Elton

Elite Elton is aged 49 from Guildford. He performs a number of classic Elton John hits on the piano joined by a group of dancers.

Bhim Niroula

Bhim Niroula

Bhim Niroula is 54-year-old singer from Reading who performs original love song called 'Sunday Morning Love You' that he dedicates to his partner.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with new online spin-off show Unseen available on the ITV Hub straight after.