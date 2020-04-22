Fearless acrobat amazes Britain's Got Talent judges with daredevil audition

A fearless acrobat showcased some amazing skills for the Britain's Got Talent judges at this year's auditions.

In an unseen try out shared online, we're introduced to one act who mixes flying, with acrobatics, with fire, with knives.

Miss Ionah shows that anything is possible as she performs for Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Watching on from the sidelines, Dec reacts: "That is nuts!"

You can watch Miss Ionah on Britain's Got Talent below...

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday night on ITV.

Accompanying the main show on ITV, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made exclusively for the ITV Hub.

Eight episodes will air, each available online weekly via the ITV Hub straight after the main show airs on ITV.

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen features even more contestants taking their moment in the spotlight where they can showcase their incredible talents to both the judges and the audience at home.

Plus, there will be interviews from the judges and hosts Ant and Dec.

Meanwhile, the Britain's Got Talent live shows will air later this year.

The judges will pick which acts who made it through to the auditions should go forward to the semi-finals.

They'll be joined by the five golden buzzer acts who have already confirmed their place in the live shows.

They include choir Sign Along With Us, chosen by David in the first episode, and 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay picked by Ant & Dec.